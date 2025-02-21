Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires New Shares in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Astronics by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth $106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Astronics by 13.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth $212,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Astronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

