Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 6,326 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $65,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,382.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $40,914.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,433.36. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Several analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.