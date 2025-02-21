Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,110 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 15.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $89.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.