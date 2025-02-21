Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,877 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

View Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $228.73 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.03.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.