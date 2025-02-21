Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,877 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Veeva Systems stock opened at $228.73 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.03.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
