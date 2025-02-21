Ardent Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,283 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.4% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

