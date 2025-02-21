Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 146 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 760,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $84,633,000 after purchasing an additional 280,404 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

