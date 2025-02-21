Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.05 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

