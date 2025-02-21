B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $2.95. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 1,846,828 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RILY

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The asset manager reported ($14.35) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. FMR LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 1,085.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.