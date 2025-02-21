Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.68 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bandwidth updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,411. The company has a market cap of $466.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $118,226.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,199.50. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $48,292.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,126.37. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,417 shares of company stock worth $1,063,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAND

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.