Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.60 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

