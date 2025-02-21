Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys Shares of 200 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at $89,904,937.50. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

