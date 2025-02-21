Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys Shares of 732 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.1 %
WFC stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Trading Halts Explained
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.