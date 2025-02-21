Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys Shares of 732 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

