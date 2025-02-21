Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 373,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

