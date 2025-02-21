Bank of Stockton Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $938.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

