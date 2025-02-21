Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.57.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.90%.

In other Baronsmead Second Venture Trust news, insider Adriana Stirling purchased 18,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,081.12 ($12,773.85). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

