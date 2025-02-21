Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 284,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 331,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Beamr Imaging Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

See Also

