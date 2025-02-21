Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%.

Bilibili Stock Up 8.8 %

BILI opened at $22.11 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.