Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%.

Bilibili Stock Up 8.8 %

BILI opened at $22.11 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.