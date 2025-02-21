Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Trading Down 48.9% – Here’s What Happened

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 48.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02). 400,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 65,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
The stock has a market capitalization of £987,293.73, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.74.
The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.
