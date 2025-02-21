Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Trading Down 48.9% – Here’s What Happened

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 48.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02). 400,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 65,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Biome Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £987,293.73, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.74.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.