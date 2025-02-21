BMO Capital Markets Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $105.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Ameren stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

