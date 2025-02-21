BMO Capital Markets Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $5,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Shares of BKNG traded up $35.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,054.21. The stock had a trading volume of 389,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,908.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,540.81. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 181.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

