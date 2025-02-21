Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 215.170-215.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 201.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.3 billion. Booking also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,018.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,908.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4,540.81. The company has a market cap of $166.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.18 billion. Analysts expect that Booking will post 181.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,062.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

