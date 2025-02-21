Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $425.43 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.81.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

