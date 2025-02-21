Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,916,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,311,000 after acquiring an additional 165,937 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.