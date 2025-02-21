Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 2.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,555,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,253,000 after acquiring an additional 184,049 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,265,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,501.04. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $105.41 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $65.33 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

