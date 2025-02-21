Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

