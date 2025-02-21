Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 421 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intuit were worth $67,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 5,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTU opened at $579.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $614.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

