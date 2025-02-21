Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 177 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $241.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

