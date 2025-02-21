Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,032 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.