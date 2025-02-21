Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 22,317.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $90,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,141 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 226,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 183,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $268.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $238.21 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

