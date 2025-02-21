Bray Capital Advisors Sells 70 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Workday by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.11.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $261.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.54. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

