Brokers Set Expectations for CarMax’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KMX. Stephens started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,292.26. This trade represents a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

