Brokers Set Expectations for Colabor Group FY2026 Earnings

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Colabor Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

GCL stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The firm has a market cap of C$91.52 million, a PE ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.08. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Featured Articles

