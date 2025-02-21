BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 127.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.02 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.12. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.68%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on BRT Apartments from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRT

About BRT Apartments

(Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.