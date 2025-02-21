Brunner (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,413.39 ($17.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,395.50 ($17.68). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($17.87), with a volume of 55,598 shares traded.
Brunner Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,418.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,413.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £610.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67.
Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The investment trust reported GBX 27.37 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Brunner had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 94.54%.
Brunner Company Profile
Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).
