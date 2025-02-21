Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.84 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

