Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.12.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.79. 570,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,398. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

