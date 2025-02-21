Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
Burnham Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of BURCA stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577. Burnham has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3,191.78, a current ratio of 3,193.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Burnham
