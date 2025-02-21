Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Burnham Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of BURCA stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577. Burnham has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3,191.78, a current ratio of 3,193.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

