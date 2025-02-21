C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,907 shares in the company, valued at $890,583.21. The trade was a 21.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,999,525.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,579,185.92. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,752,918 shares of company stock worth $45,176,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUN. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

About SoundHound AI

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

