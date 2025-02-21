Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.87. 58,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 103.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

