Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Purchases C$11,100.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director George Brian Weber acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.
George Brian Weber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 24th, George Brian Weber bought 500 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,475.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, George Brian Weber acquired 65 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.14 per share, with a total value of C$3,454.10.
Calian Group Stock Up 0.1 %
CGY opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.97. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$42.88 and a 12 month high of C$60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.14.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
