Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Purchases C$11,100.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director George Brian Weber acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

George Brian Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calian Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 24th, George Brian Weber bought 500 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,475.00.

On Friday, December 20th, George Brian Weber acquired 65 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.14 per share, with a total value of C$3,454.10.

Calian Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CGY opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.97. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$42.88 and a 12 month high of C$60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.93%.

CGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Calian Group

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.