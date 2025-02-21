Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $323.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $302.82 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $3,644,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,498,922.72. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Penumbra by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Penumbra by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Penumbra by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

