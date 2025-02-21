Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) were up 66.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 412,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average daily volume of 30,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Canada One Mining
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
