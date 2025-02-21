Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$54.50 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.06.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.63, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$39.23 and a 1-year high of C$56.71.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.