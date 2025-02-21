Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $74.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.