Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 503 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

