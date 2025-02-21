Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $134.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average is $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

