Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.82.

Shares of CLS opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $144.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $6,707,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,776,924.18. This represents a 9.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. This trade represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Celestica by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,210,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

