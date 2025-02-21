Centricity Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $537.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

