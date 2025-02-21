Centricity Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 482 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $398.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,857.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,977.21. This represents a 3.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock worth $7,226,584 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $348.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

