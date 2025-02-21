Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 155,614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,363,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,114,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.